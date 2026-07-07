Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 6, 2026

Published on July 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







A dub on the road for the Valkyries!

The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Washington Mystics, 62-49, locking in their fifth-straight win!

Kaitlyn Chen: 14 PTS | 4 AST Janelle Salaün: 8 PTS | 2 3PM Kiah Stokes: 9 REB | 6 PTS | 2 AST | 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2026

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