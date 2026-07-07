Golden State Valkyries vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 6, 2026
Published on July 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
A dub on the road for the Valkyries!
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Washington Mystics, 62-49, locking in their fifth-straight win!
Kaitlyn Chen: 14 PTS | 4 AST Janelle Salaün: 8 PTS | 2 3PM Kiah Stokes: 9 REB | 6 PTS | 2 AST | 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 6, 2026
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- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 62, Mystics 49 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Hold Mystics to Fewest Point Total by WNBA Team this Season in Win - Golden State Valkyries
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Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 62, Mystics 49
- Valkyries Hold Mystics to Fewest Point Total by WNBA Team this Season in Win
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