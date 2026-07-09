Golden State Valkyries vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 8, 2026
Published on July 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Tempo, 83-75, for their franchise-record sixth straight win!
Janelle Salaün: 26 PTS (7-10 FG) | 5-6 3PM (career high; tied career high in 3PM) Kayla Thornton: 15 PTS | 9 REB Kaitlyn Chen: 16 PTS (8-12 FG)
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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