Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 12, 2026

Published on June 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Valkyries secure the Comm Cup win as they defeat the Storm 76-72

Janelle Salaün: 22 PTS | 7 REB | 5 3PM Gabby Williams: 19 PTS | 4 AST | 2 3PM Tiffany Hayes: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2026

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