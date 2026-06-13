Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 12, 2026
Published on June 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Valkyries secure the Comm Cup win as they defeat the Storm 76-72
Janelle Salaün: 22 PTS | 7 REB | 5 3PM Gabby Williams: 19 PTS | 4 AST | 2 3PM Tiffany Hayes: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Los Angeles Sparks Commissioner's Cup 6/15/26
- Salaün and Hayes Difference Makers off the Bench in Valkyries' Win over Storm
- Vote the Valks: Valkyries Star Power Spotlight
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Seattle Storm Commissioner's Cup - 6/12/26
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 87, Mercury 81