WNBA Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 12, 2026

Published on June 13, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Valkyries secure the Comm Cup win as they defeat the Storm 76-72

Janelle Salaün: 22 PTS | 7 REB | 5 3PM Gabby Williams: 19 PTS | 4 AST | 2 3PM Tiffany Hayes: 17 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST

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