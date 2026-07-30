Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 29, 2026
Published on July 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
FINAL IN PHOENIX
The Phoenix Mercury defeat the Valkyries, 91-89, in a thriller that featured four lead changes and eight ties!
Kahleah Copper: 27 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST Alyssa Thomas: 25 PTS (season-high) | 9 REB | 8 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 30, 2026
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