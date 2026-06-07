Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2026

Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Golden State Valkyries 84-79 and move to 2-0 in Comm Cup play

A'ja Wilson: 28 PTS | 14 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM Jackie Young: 27 PTS (14 PTS in the 4Q)| 6 3PM | 5 REB | 5 AST

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2026

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