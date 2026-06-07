Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 6, 2026
Published on June 6, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces defeat the Golden State Valkyries 84-79 and move to 2-0 in Comm Cup play
A'ja Wilson: 28 PTS | 14 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM Jackie Young: 27 PTS (14 PTS in the 4Q)| 6 3PM | 5 REB | 5 AST
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 6, 2026
- Indiana Fever Fall at New York Liberty - Indiana Fever
- Las Vegas Aces Hold Back Golden State Valkyries for 84-79 Victory - Las Vegas Aces
- Gabby Williams Explodes for Career-High 27 Points, Valkyries Lose Nail Biter to Aces - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Claims First Home Game Victory of the Season against Sun, 85-80 - Chicago Sky
- The Cup Chase: Volume 2 - WNBA
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