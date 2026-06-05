WNBA Golden State Valkyries

Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 4, 2026

Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video


The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Valkyries 87-84 to secure their first Comm Cup dub

Olivia Miles: 28 PTS (career-high) | 8 3PM (rookie-record) | 7 AST | 4 REB | 3 BLKS Courtney Williams: 17 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST Kayla McBride: 14 PTS | 8 REB | 3 3PM | 2 AST | 2 STL Natasha Howard: 12 PTS | 10 REB

This marks the 6th consecutive win for the Lynx!

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | Coinbase

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