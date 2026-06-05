Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 4, 2026
Published on June 5, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx defeat the Valkyries 87-84 to secure their first Comm Cup dub
Olivia Miles: 28 PTS (career-high) | 8 3PM (rookie-record) | 7 AST | 4 REB | 3 BLKS Courtney Williams: 17 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST Kayla McBride: 14 PTS | 8 REB | 3 3PM | 2 AST | 2 STL Natasha Howard: 12 PTS | 10 REB
This marks the 6th consecutive win for the Lynx!
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 5, 2026
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs GSV (6.4.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Lynx 87, Valkyries 84 - Golden State Valkyries
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