Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2025
July 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx move to 16-2 after defeating the Valkyries 82-71! The Lynx remain PERFECT at home with a 10-0 record
Napheesa Collier led her squad with 22 PTS and 6 REB!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
