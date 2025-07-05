Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 5, 2025

July 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Minnesota Lynx move to 16-2 after defeating the Valkyries 82-71! The Lynx remain PERFECT at home with a 10-0 record

Napheesa Collier led her squad with 22 PTS and 6 REB!

