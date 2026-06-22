Golden State Valkyries vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 21, 2026

Published on June 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Aces had five players in double-digit scoring to help them defeat the Valks 92-73!

Jackie Young: 21 PTS | 5 AST | 3 3PM | 3 REB A'ja Wilson: 19 PTS | 9 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLKS Chelsea Gray: 15 PTS | 9 AST | 3 3PM | 2 REB Jewell Loyd: 14 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 REB NaLyssa Smith: 14 PTS | 3 REB

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 21, 2026

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