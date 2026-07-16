Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2026

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







THE WIN STREAK CONTINUES

The Valkyries defeat the Fever 88-75 to obtain their 8th straight win!

Gabby Williams: 16 PTS | 3 STL | 3 REB | 2 3PM Kaitlyn Chen: 14 PTS | 3 AST | 5/5 from the field Tiffany Hayes: 13 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

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