Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2026
Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
THE WIN STREAK CONTINUES
The Valkyries defeat the Fever 88-75 to obtain their 8th straight win!
Gabby Williams: 16 PTS | 3 STL | 3 REB | 2 3PM Kaitlyn Chen: 14 PTS | 3 AST | 5/5 from the field Tiffany Hayes: 13 PTS | 2 REB | 2 AST
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026
- Indiana Fever Suffer Defeat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Spoil Fever's Fourth Quarter Rally - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Clinch Undefeated Road Trip and Eighth Straight Win, Beating Fever - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Close out against Storm 95-90 in First Win Back After Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty (Game #25)- July 16 - Dallas Wings
- Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Lynx - Los Angeles Sparks
- Gabby Williams Selected by Cynthia Cooper in 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (7.15.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Plum Selected by Team Coop, Ogwumike Drafted to Team Spoon for 2026 WNBA All-Star Game - Los Angeles Sparks
- Special All-Star General Managers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon Select Rosters for 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Advocate Athlete Program Celebrates Girls Leading Beyond the Game. - Seattle Storm
- Sky Defeat Storm 95-90 in Return from Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Las Vegas Aces Statement on Social Media Messaging Directed at Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces
- Sky Return Home from Trip for First Matchup of Season against Storm - Chicago Sky
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Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Valkyries Clinch Undefeated Road Trip and Eighth Straight Win, Beating Fever
- Gabby Williams Selected by Cynthia Cooper in 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Indiana Fever - 7/15/26
- Valkyries Achieve Historic Feat Notching 40th Win in Franchise History against Sun
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Connecticut Sun - 7/10/26