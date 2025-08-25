Golden State Valkyries vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 24, 2025

Published on August 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Wings, 90-81!

Veronica Burton - 25 PTS | 5 REB | 13 AST | 4 BLK Iliana Rupert - 17 PTS | 6 REB | 5 3PM

