Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2026
Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
Seven straight for Golden State!
The Valkyries extend their franchise-record winning streak with a 79-64 win over the Sun!
ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Veronica Burton: 17 PTS, 6 AST, 3 REB ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Janelle Salaün: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Tiffany Hayes: 9 PTS, 5 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
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