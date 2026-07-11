Golden State Valkyries vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 10, 2026

Published on July 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







Seven straight for Golden State!

The Valkyries extend their franchise-record winning streak with a 79-64 win over the Sun!

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Veronica Burton: 17 PTS, 6 AST, 3 REB ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Janelle Salaün: 16 PTS, 7 REB, 4 3PM ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Tiffany Hayes: 9 PTS, 5 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 11, 2026

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