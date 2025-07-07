Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 7, 2025
July 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream defeat the Golden State Valkyries 90-81 to move to 12-7 on the season
3x All-Star Allisha Gray led the way with 24 PTS, 4 AST, & 3 PM, while Naz Hillmon added in 16 PTS, 6 REB, & a career-high 4 3PM!
