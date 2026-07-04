Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 4, 2026

Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries get the dub on the road!

The Valkyries defeat the Dream, 88-83.

Not only did they get the win, but the Valkyries totaled a current season high in a game with 15 STL! With this thrilling matchup, Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams locked in the win with these statlines:

Burton: 21 PTS | 5 AST | 2 3PM Williams: 19 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 STL | 2 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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