Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 4, 2026
Published on July 4, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Golden State Valkyries get the dub on the road!
The Valkyries defeat the Dream, 88-83.
Not only did they get the win, but the Valkyries totaled a current season high in a game with 15 STL! With this thrilling matchup, Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams locked in the win with these statlines:
Burton: 21 PTS | 5 AST | 2 3PM Williams: 19 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 STL | 2 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 4, 2026
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- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 83, Golden State Valkyries 88 - Atlanta Dream
- Dream Falls Short against Golden State - Atlanta Dream
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 88, Dream 83 - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Grind out Clutch Win over Dream - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever Tip off West Coast Trip on Sunday in Vegas - Indiana Fever
- Aces Survive Second-Half Comeback, Close Down Sky, 98-90, in Overtime - Las Vegas Aces
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