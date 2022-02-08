Golden State Pair Returns to Kick off Roster Reveal

ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are thrilled to announce their first roster signings in anticipation of their 29th season this summer.

A pair of power bats are set to launch baseballs in Rochester once again. Outfielder Jack Colette and catcher Carson Stevens will rock the black and teal for the second consecutive summer.

Colette, a senior out of San Jose State, was a mainstay in the Honkers lineup last year. The Torrance, Calif native led the Honkers in homeruns and runs scored, while finishing second in hits and runs batted in. The left-handed hitting outfielder enjoyed a strong 2021 campaign at San Jose State, leading the Spartans in starts and finishing second in homeruns while posting a .755 OPS.

"Jack Colette is going to be an absolute gamer for us this summer," Honkers manager Andrew Urbistondo said. "He brings intensity and grit to the field every time he takes it."

Stevens, a native of Elk Grove, Calif joined the Honkers after an eight game stint with the St. Cloud Rox last year. In 25 games with Rochester he posted a .299/.453/.478/.931 slash line and was top five on the team in AVG, HR, OBP, SLG, and OPS. The right-handed hitting catcher enters his first season with the Cal Poly Mustangs in 2022, he hit .280 in 12 games at San Joaquin Delta Community College in 2020.

"I am very excited for Carson Stevens to come in and lead our guys on the field again this summer," said Urbistondo. "He has great knowledge of the game accompanied by above average tools behind the dish and at the plate. There's no doubt we will see him in pro ball soon."

