Going out with a BANG: USL Championship Player of the Month, October: Nominees
October 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced on Thursday the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month award Presented by Konami eFootball for October, honoring four of the top performers throughout the final month of the 2024 regular season as they take their place on the ballot.
The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, November 7.
