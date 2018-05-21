Goaltender Patrik Rybar Signed by Red Wings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Monday signed goaltender Patrik Rybar to a one-year entry-level contract.

Rybar, 24, compiled a 23-13 record in 36 games with Hradec Kralove of the Czech Extraliga this season, tallying a league-leading 1.73 goals against average and 12 shutouts while placing second with a 0.932 save percentage. He added a 2.24 GAA and a 0.918 save percentage in 12 postseason appearances.

A native of Skalica, Slovakia, Rybar suited up for his country at the recently concluded IIHF World Championship in Denmark and finished with a 1-1 mark, a 2.49 GAA and a 0.906 save percentage. He also represented Slovakia at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, but did not see action.

A 6-foot-3, 176-pound netminder, Rybar placed fifth leaguewide with a 2.11 GAA and totaled a 24-13 record in 37 games with Hradec Kralove in 2016-17.

Prior to joining the Czech Republic's top league, Rybar played two professional seasons with SHK 37 Piestany in Slovakia. He posted a league-best 0.933 save percentage to go along with a 2.62 GAA in 36 games in 2015-16 while also showing a 0.899 save percentage and a 3.76 GAA in 27 contests during 2014-15.

