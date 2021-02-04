Goaltender Jake Theut Named SPHL Player of the Month
February 4, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Jake Theut of the Macon Mayhem was named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for December/January.
Theut went 3-0-2, with a 1.76 goals against average and a 0.966 save percentage in helping the Mayhem to the best winning percentage (0.667) in the SPHL through the first full month of the season despite a 20-day layoff between games due to league safety protocols.
The Washington, MI native (3-0-2) currently leads all SPHL netminders with a 1.76 goals against average and a 0.933 save percentage and is tied for second with three wins. Theut played 11 games for Roanoke (3-5-0, 2.72 gaa, 0.915 sv%) last season before earning a call-up to the ECHL, where he appeared in 12 games with Greenville and Norfolk.
Also nominated: Mike Davis, Birmingham (10 gp, 6g, 5a, 1 ppg), Rob Darrar, Huntsville (11 gp, 3g, 9a, 1 gwg), Nick Master, Knoxville (8 gp, 3g, 5a, 2 gwg) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (5 gp, 4g, 3a, 1 ppg)
As a reminder, the Mayhem return to action on home ice this weekend! Macon will host Knoxville on Friday night at 7:30 PM EST and Birmingham on Saturday night at 6:30 PM EST. Friday night will be 90s Night with 90s music and events throughout the game, while Saturday is Margaritaville Night with themed activities, drink specials, and a postgame Margaritaville jersey auction. Contact the Mayhem at 478.803.1592 for more information!
