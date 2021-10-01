Goaltender Cam Johnson Assigned to Monsters by Blue Jackets
October 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned goaltender Cam Johnson to the Monsters. In seven appearances for the ECHL's Florida Everblades last season, Johnson went 6-1-0 with two shutouts, a 1.77 goals-against average (GAA) and a .941 save percentage (S%).
A 6'1", 205 lb. left-catching native of Troy, MI, Johnson, 27, went 11-16-5 with one shutout, a 3.80 GAA and a .873 S% in 32 appearances for the AHL's Binghamton Devils spanning parts of two seasons from 2017-19. In 38 career ECHL appearances for the Adirondack Thunder and Florida spanning parts of three seasons from 2018-21, Johnson went 23-11-2 with five shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and a .926 S%.
Prior to his professional career, Johnson went 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .914 S% in 102 NCAA appearances for the University of North Dakota spanning four seasons from 2014-18. During his time at North Dakota, Johnson helped capture the 2015-16 NCAA National Championship and was named to the 2015-16 NCAA All-Tournament Team, NCHC Second All-Star Team, and NCAA Second All-American Team. In two seasons of USHL action with the Fargo Force and Waterloo Black Hawks from 2012-14, Johnson went 27-23-10 with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .915 S%.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 1, 2021
- Goaltender Cam Johnson Assigned to Monsters by Blue Jackets - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Amerks Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Gulls Sign Morgan Adams-Moisan to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Announce 2021 Training Camp Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Details for 2021-22 Home Opener Presented by Upstate University Hospital - Syracuse Crunch
- CJBQ Returns as Belleville Sens Official Broadcast Partner - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Goaltender Cam Johnson Assigned to Monsters by Blue Jackets
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for 2021-22 Season
- Monsters Add Forwards Zach Jordan, Jake Slaker on AHL Contracts
- Blue Jackets Name Mark Letestu as Assistant Coach for AHL's Cleveland Monsters, Promote Derek Dorsett to Development Coach
- Cleveland Monsters Announce Partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance