Goaltender Anderson Signs with Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers have added goaltender David Anderson ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Stevenson Ranch, California native spent the past two seasons playing in Croatia.

Anderson played for KHL Sisak, splitting time between the Croatian Ice Hockey League and IntHL. In 2021-22, he led the IntHL with a .914 save percentage before finding postseason success in the top league. Anderson posted a 2.51 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in six Croatian Ice Hockey League playoff appearances. He made 41 saves in the final game to clinch Sisak's first ever championship.

This past season, the 26-year-old posted a 7-9-0 record with a 3.46 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in the IntHL. He shined in the playoffs with a 1.65 goals-against average and .945 save percentage in five games.

"I'm excited for the opportunity in North America," Anderson said. "Sisak was a special place but it was time for a change. I didn't know what that change was going to be but after talking to Coach Matt [Graham], it seemed like Port Huron and the Prowlers organization was the right fit. I couldn't be more excited to compete, battle and play for the city of Port Huron."

Before turning pro, Anderson spent time at three different schools. He played NCAA DIII with Nichols College before moving to ACHA University of Jamestown and completing his college career with ACHA UNLV (University of Nevada-Las Vegas).

