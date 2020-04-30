GOALS4LV Challenge Has Raised $6,550 in Just Two Weeks

Lehigh Valley, Pa - On April 13, 2020 the Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced the launch of a #GOALS4LV Challenge in order to raise funds to be used locally to fight against COVID-19. The donations will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network COVID-19 Emergency Fund supporting the emergent needs of patients and staff during the global pandemic COVID-19.

In just the first two weeks of the challenge, the Lehigh Valley community has come together to donate $3,275, and with the Phantoms match bringing the total to this point to $6,550 to help fight COVID-19. The submissions have been pouring in from people all over the Lehigh Valley taking the challenge already, including most of the Lehigh Valley's on air personalities from television and radio, join them to show your talents and creativity.

The Phantoms will match the first $10,000 in donations and are encouraging the entire community to help us reach that mark by continuing to challenge all of you to take your GOALS4LV Challenge. All you need is whatever you can find around the house to act as a hockey stick and ball. You can use a broom, bat, golf club, or whatever you can find, the more creative the better. You will then film a video of yourself taking as many shots on "a goal" as you can in 20 seconds (the proper amount of time for hand washing) and for each that you score you may donate $1.00 (or more) to help fight COVID-19 by visiting LVHN.org/GOALS4LV. After you score your goals and make your donation, post your video on social media using the hashtag #GOALS4LV and nominate three of your friends or family to participate as well.

For more information visit phantomshockey.com or to make your donation, please visit LVHN.org/GOALS4LV.

