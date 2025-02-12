Goalie Liam Entenmann Is Playing Sixes on Easy Mode

The PLL average save percentage in Sixes is 40.9%. In his first game in cage, Liam Entenmann went 57.7%. Watch his highlights from his 2025 Lexus Championship Series debut.

