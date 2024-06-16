Goalie Clinic with Coach Daouphars Wednesday, Royals Youth Hockey June & July Clinics

June 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will host the following skill clinics during the months of June and July:

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, June 17 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-6/17

GOALIE CLINIC with Coach Marc Daouphars at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Wednesday, June 19 from 6:15 - 7:15 PM.

Learn more, register: Goalie Clinic-6/19

STICK & PUCK CLINIC at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, June 23 from 12:00 - 1:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Stick&Puck Clinic-6/23

GOALIE CLINIC with Coach Marc Daouphars at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Wednesday, June 26 from 6:15 - 7:15 PM.

Learn more, register: Goalie Clinic-6/26

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, June 30 from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-6/30

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, June 30 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-6/30

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, July 1 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-7/1

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 7 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/7

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 14 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/14

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, July 15 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-7/15

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 21 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/21

POWER SKATING at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Sunday, July 28 from 12:30 - 1:30 PM.

Learn more, register: Power Skating-7/28

PRIVATE SMALL GROUP LESSON at BodyZone Sports and Wellness Complex on Monday, August 5 from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM.

Learn more, register: Private Small Group-8/5

See All Clinics

All clinics are run by Asst. Director Bryce Witman

To provide top-notch individualized instruction, each slot will have no more than 19 players and 6 goalies.

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com) before registering.

Lion's Den Team Store

Get your biggest Royals fan new apparel and gear at the Lion's Den Team Store!

Check out the NEW Jr. Royals merchandise arriving daily: bit.ly/LionsDenStore

-

2024-25 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.