Goal-Scoring Duo Share SPHL Weekly Honor

The SPHL announced today that Drake Glover of the Birming- ham Bulls and Leif Mattson of the Quad City Storm have been named the Warrior/SPHL Co-Players of the Week for March 4-10.

Glover recorded five goals and a +3 rating, while Mattson posted a six-point week with five goals, one as- sist, and a +7 rating. Glover has been one of the catalysts of a Bulls team that sits atop the SPHL stand- ings, while Mattson has helped Quad City to a seven-game winning streak and a 9-1-0 mark in their last 10 games.

On Friday, Glover was the offense for the Bulls, scoring four first-period goals, including two power-play tallies, on his way to tying an SPHL record for goals in a single period. The Bulls would go on to defeat Fayetteville 6-3. The following night, Glover scored his 31st goal of the season in the first period as Birmingham would complete the weekend sweep with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Marksmen.

Mattson began his week with a two-goal performance against Macon on Friday, inclding a shorthanded tally to cap off Quad City's 9-0 throttling of the Mayhem. On Saturday, Mattson picked up where he left off, scoring a goal in the first period before finishing off his hat trick in the third period with a pair of goals as the Storm powered past the Mayhem 7-3.

Now in his fourth professional season, Glover has a career-high in points (53), goals (31) and assists (22). Glover leads the SPHL in goals while ranking second in points this season.

On the season, Mattson is tied for second in the SPHL in points (53), while ranking tied for fourth in goals (25) and tied for sixth in assists (28).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Tyler Barrow, Knoxville (4g, 2a), Mike Robinson, Huntsville (1-0-0, SO), Justin Cmunt, Knoxville (2g), Nick Latinovich, Peoria (2-0-0, 1.50 gaa, 0.906 sv%) and Dom Marcinkevics, Roanoke (4g, +4)

