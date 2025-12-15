Goal of the Year Finalist: USL League One

Published on December 15, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







After last week's voting, we're down to the final four goals in contention for the 2025 USL League One Goal of the Year presented by Select. Cast your vote for your favorite before Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, then check back for the winner on social channels that afternoon.







