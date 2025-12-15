USL1 United Soccer League One

Goal of the Year Finalist: USL League One

After last week's voting, we're down to the final four goals in contention for the 2025 USL League One Goal of the Year presented by Select. Cast your vote for your favorite before Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, then check back for the winner on social channels that afternoon.

