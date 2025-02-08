Goal of the Year Candidate from Brennan O'Neill
February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
GOAL OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE
BRENNAN O'NEILL JUST DID THAT.
#SCtop10
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics
