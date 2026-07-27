Goal of the Week 21 Nominees: USL League One

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Kyle Evans (WES) - #WESvsNYC, 7/22/26: The 20-year-old showcased fancy footwork, spinning and depositing Westchester's second goal of the night, adding insurance in its 3-0 win over the Cosmos.

Ryan Carmichael (MAD) - #MADvsNAP, 7/25/26: Carmichael netted a nifty stoppage-time goal off a free kick to put the game out of reach, doubling Madison's lead over Naples with just a handful of minutes left to play.

Sebastián Guenzatti (NYC) - #NYCvsACB, 7/25/26: The Uruguayan forward got the Cosmos on the board before time expired, converting after smooth passing set him up with a good look at the goal. Guenzatti stepped into a fast-rising shot, which snuck under the crossbar.

Jack Thomas (FW) - #SPKvsFW, 7/25/26: Thomas had his first attempt saved, but the ball bounced right back to him. The 22-year-old from England wasted no time, firing his second chance opportunity into the back of the net.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 27, 2026

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