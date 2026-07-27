Goal of the Week 21 Nominees: USL League One
Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Kyle Evans (WES) - #WESvsNYC, 7/22/26: The 20-year-old showcased fancy footwork, spinning and depositing Westchester's second goal of the night, adding insurance in its 3-0 win over the Cosmos.
Ryan Carmichael (MAD) - #MADvsNAP, 7/25/26: Carmichael netted a nifty stoppage-time goal off a free kick to put the game out of reach, doubling Madison's lead over Naples with just a handful of minutes left to play.
Sebastián Guenzatti (NYC) - #NYCvsACB, 7/25/26: The Uruguayan forward got the Cosmos on the board before time expired, converting after smooth passing set him up with a good look at the goal. Guenzatti stepped into a fast-rising shot, which snuck under the crossbar.
Jack Thomas (FW) - #SPKvsFW, 7/25/26: Thomas had his first attempt saved, but the ball bounced right back to him. The 22-year-old from England wasted no time, firing his second chance opportunity into the back of the net.
United Soccer League One Stories from July 27, 2026
- Velocity FC Seal Revenge with a 3-1 Win over Fort Wayne FC - Spokane Velocity FC
- Sarasota Paradise Unveils New Hummel Third Jersey - Sarasota Paradise
- Lorenzo Mortet Brings Pelé's Legacy to Life Through Art at Cosmos and the Cup - New York Cosmos
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