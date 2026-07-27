Goal of the Week 21 Nominees: USL Championship

Published on July 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Oalex Anderson (LV) - #DETvsLV, 7/25/26: Anderson's goal, just 40 seconds in, was the quickest goal in USL Championship so far this year and also set a new record for the fastest goal in Las Vegas Lights FC history. The Vincentian forward got behind the defense and corralled a long pass before making Detroit's goalkeeper miss.

Marco Micaletto (TBR) - #MIAvsTBR, 7/25/26: Playing a man down, Micaletto scored the game-winner from deep. The Italian caught Miami's Eloy Room off his line, and lofted a shot from just in front of the midfield line.

Florian Valot (OAK) - #OAKvsSAC, 7/25/26: Valot knotted the score at one apiece, maneuvering near the top of the box and stepping into a left-footed strike as Sacramento defenders converged.

Jonas Fjeldberg (COS) - #COSvsCHS, 7/25/26: From a near-impossible angle on a long pass, Fjeldberg somehow found the back of the net with a header, stealing three points for Colorado Springs late in stoppage time.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 27, 2026

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