Goal of the Week 19/20 Nominees: USL League One
Published on July 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 20, 2026
- Sarasota Paradise Youth Academy Secures League Placements for Inaugural Season - Sarasota Paradise
- Velocity FC Claim 2-0 Victory in Richmond Behind Strong Team Performance - Spokane Velocity FC
- Cosmos Return to Regional Rivalry with Westchester SC - New York Cosmos
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