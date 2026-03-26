Goal Line Clear from Adnan
Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Noah Adnan and the defense helped United States youth international Adam Beaudry post a 10-save shutout to earn Loudoun United FC a 0-0 draw against Miami FC.
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026
- Match Preview: TBR vs LDN - Loudoun United FC
- Republic FC Academy to Host Annual Tryouts April 30 & May 1 - Sacramento Republic FC
- MUSC Match Preview: Detroit vs. Charleston - Charleston Battery
- Locomotive Takes Momentum West to Face Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Braudílio Rodrigues Loaned to One Knoxville SC - Lexington SC
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Miami FC: March 28, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United FC Bring Matchday Energy to Buffalo Wing Factory for March 28 Watch Party - Loudoun United FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Lexington SC, Keeneland Partner to Deliver Unforgettable Community Experiences Through Sport - Lexington SC
- Miami FC Dominant in Second Half to Complete 4-2 Comeback over Sporting JAX - Miami FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Match Preview: TBR vs LDN
- Loudoun United FC Bring Matchday Energy to Buffalo Wing Factory for March 28 Watch Party
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 3
- Loudoun Splits Points with Miami
- Loudoun United FC Re-Acquires Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry on Loan from Colorado Rapids