Goal Line Clear from Adnan

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Noah Adnan and the defense helped United States youth international Adam Beaudry post a 10-save shutout to earn Loudoun United FC a 0-0 draw against Miami FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 26, 2026

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