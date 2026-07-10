Goal Kicking: the Best & Cruelest Job in Rugby. One Moment You're a Villain. the Next You're a Hero.

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Chris Hilsenbeck has lived both. So have I.

Here's why his match-winning kick against Portugal meant so much.

Read my full feature with Hilsenbeck on the MLR website - Watch USA Eagles Nations Cup matches on @p@paramountplus RugbyPass TV Courtesy of @USA@USARugbyMLR@USMLRrugby #majorleaguerugby #kicking #rugby #pov







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