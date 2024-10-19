Goal by Temwa Chawinga
October 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current YouTube Video
Check out the Kansas City Current Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 19, 2024
- Angel City Football Club's Match Preview and Game Notes Ahead of Final Home Match of the 2024 NWSL Regular Season - Angel City FC
- Flint's Late Winner Over Portland Reignites Racing's Playoff Hopes - Racing Louisville FC
- Preview: NC Courage at Bay FC - North Carolina Courage
- Kansas City Current Caps Historic 2024 Regular Season Home Slate with 4-1 Victory over San Diego Wave - Kansas City Current
- Utah Royals FC Visits Angel City FC for Final Road Match of 2024 Season - Utah Royals FC
- Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride Announce Hurricane Relief Efforts Led by $450,000 Contribution from the Wilf Family Foundations - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 4-1 to Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium - San Diego Wave FC
- Matchday Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current - San Diego Wave FC
- Seattle Holds Down Houston in 2-1 Win - Seattle Reign FC
- Houston Dash Split Two-Game Road Trip After Loss in Seattle - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Current Stories
- Kansas City Current Caps Historic 2024 Regular Season Home Slate with 4-1 Victory over San Diego Wave
- Kansas City Current Square off against San Diego Wave for Final Regular Season Home Match of 2024
- Three More Kansas City Current Players Called up for International Duty
- Kansas City Current Defender Hailie Mace Named to U.S. Women's National Team Roster for October Training Camp and Friendlies
- Kansas City Current Midfielder Desiree Scott Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer Following 2024 Season