Go Treasure Hunting in Danbury February 24th

February 7, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury, CT- On Friday, February 24th, fans will have the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card to the Hat Tricks game against the Port Huron Prowlers.

During the first intermission, the Hat Tricks will host an on-ice contest where one fan will win a $500 Visa gift card.

Participants must be at least 18-or-older and MUST pre-register to be eligible for the treasure hunt.

All registrants for the treasure hunt will receive a complimentary ticket to the game. Discounted tickets will be available for friends and family of all registrants.

