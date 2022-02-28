Go Nuts for the Lugnuts' 2022 Promotions: REO Speedwagon Night, Jurassic Weekend, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond and More

LANSING, Mich. - Nuts Promotions Assemble! An all-you-can-eat, superstar-studded, bobblehead-giveaway, specialty-jersey, Keanu-Reeves-and-REO-Speedwagon-celebrating extravaganza awaits fans this spring and summer with the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson® Field™, featuring everything from tribute concerts to comic book giveaways to fossil digs!

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 1, available for purchase in person at the Jackson® Field™ box office, by calling (517) 485-4500, and online at lansinglugnuts.com. The Lugnuts' season runs from early April through September 11.

Opening with a Go Green! Giveaway: The first crack of the bat will be heard on April 6 thanks to a Crosstown Showdown Logo Mini-Bat giveaway, as the Lugnuts host the Michigan State Spartans in the Crosstown Showdown presented by Delta Dental. Two nights later, the Lugnuts raise the curtain on the High-A season against the Lake County Captains, opening the 132-game schedule.

A Toast to Baseball: The first drink special of the year (as well as the first Dog Day!) arrives Saturday, April 9, with White Claws and Paws. Ten days later, on April 19, enjoy the first of five Tacos & Tallboys nights, with $4 tacos and cervezas. ¡Salud!

Eat-A-Palooza: Eat and be merry as the legendary Eat-A-Palooza returns on May 14, presented by Gordon Food Service. For the price of $25 admission, all food inside Jackson® Field™ is free, allowing you to feast to your heart's content, with LAFCU Fireworks finishing off the night.

Specialty Jerseys: Dare we say... REO Speedwagon and Star Wars themed jerseys? We can't fight this feeling anymore, June 4 is REO Speedwagon Tribute Night, with classic cars, a tribute band, LAFCU Fireworks, and yes, special jerseys in store. Two weeks later, in a galaxy far, far away, it'll be time for Star Wars Night, with character appearances, LAFCU Fireworks, and themed jerseys!

Make Mine Marvel-ous: The Lugnuts and Minor League Baseball are partnering with Marvel this summer for Defenders of the Diamond, and the Nuts are suiting up for the occasion. On June 25, thrill to special superhero appearances, LAFCU Fireworks and special Sam Wilson Captain America themed jerseys. Then on July 22, celebrate Marvel Superhero Day with a free comic book jersey and Black Panther themed jerseys!

You're a Thunder Lizard, Harry: Some events are too big for one day. Case in point, Jurassic Weekend, which arrives July 23 and 24 with in-stadium dinosaur exhibits, dino-themed vehicles, fossil digs and more. A month later, on August 20 and 21, Wizarding Weekend brings the magic, with a two-day Wizard Scarf Giveaway presented by Farm Bureau Insurance!

Celebrating Michigan Baseball History: On June 24, we're honoring Bud Fowler, the first Black professional baseball player and a 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, with a bobblehead giveaway on Page Fence Giants Night, paying tribute to the great Fowler and the dominant Giants as part of Minor League Baseball's "The Nine." Then on July 9, we'll induct two more greats into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame. LAFCU Fireworks will follow each game.

The Biggest Days of the Year: There are 16 LAFCU Post-Game Fireworks Spectaculars in all, headed by the 4th of July. Other important dates include Mother's Day, May 8; Father's Day, June 19; five Lansing Locos Copa de la Diversión games (April 23, May 5, June 3, July 6, August 7, September 6); Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act on May 6; Biker Night on May 13; Keanu Reeves Appreciation Night on June 2; an Oakland Athletics-themed Lansing Lugnuts Jersey Giveaway on August 6; and, last but far from least, Lansing Facts Night on August 18.

Step by Step, Day by Day:

- Every Wednesday home game is a Dog Days of Summer, with dogs welcome;

- Every Thursday home game is a Labatt Blue Thirsty Thursday, with $2 16 oz. Domestic Drafts and $5 Craft Drafts;

- Every Friday home is a LAFCU Frontline Friday, dedicated to honoring our frontline workers;

- And every Sunday is a Capital City Market Kids Day, with Kids Run The Bases after the game concludes.

For the latest information about the Lansing Lugnuts, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

