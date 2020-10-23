Go Green! Go Blue! Watch Party Coming to Dow Diamond October 31

MIDLAND, Mich. - The state's biggest college football rivalry will be celebrated Saturday, October 31, at Dow Diamond with the Go Green! Go Blue! Watch Party.

Fans of the University of Michigan and Michigan State University are encouraged to show their colors at Dow Diamond as the Spartans battle the Wolverines, with the game being shown on the stadium's video board and flat-screen monitors throughout the concourse.

Attendance will be limited to 1,000 guests with social distancing guidelines in place for the event. For health and safety considerations, guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry into the stadium, while in food and beverage service lines, when accessing restroom facilities and when exiting the event. Masks may be removed when you are seated for event viewing.

The stadium's concession stands will offer food and beverage options for purchase. The event will be held rain or shine, and admission and parking are free. Kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m., and gates at Dow Diamond will open at 11:00am. Guests are asked to utilize the outfield parking lot accessible via Buttles Avenue.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the home of the Loons, the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

