"GO AHEAD AND CELEBRATE!"

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







Marcus Epps recorded a goal and two assists as Lexington SC took a 4-2 victory against Forward Madison FC and AJ Edwards in Group 4 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup at Lexington SC Stadium as LSC's Xavier Zengue scored for both sides in an entertaining contest.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 4, 2026

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