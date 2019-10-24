GNCU and Reno Aces Raise Money for Charity

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces, in conjunction with Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), hosted the "GNCU Community Partners Program Luncheon" on Wednesday, October 23 at Greater Nevada Field. The event will recognize participating community organizations for their efforts this season, which raised over $81,000 in donations for over 80 non-profits.

The top three fundraisers and the GNCU monetary awards were:

Non-profit Fundraiser Award

1. Cold Springs Middle School $4,568

2. Forever Dance $3,285

3. Zazpiak Bat Reno Basque Dancers $2,569

The Reno Aces, which oversee the Greater Nevada Credit Union Community Partners Program at Greater Nevada Field, focus on helping local charitable organizations raise funds, create awareness, and unite stakeholders. Participating non-profits choose a game date to highlight their organization and receive a portion of each ticket sold. All program participants are invited to the GNCU "Thank You" luncheon at the end of the season.

Last year, GNCU President & CEO Wally Murry announced, to the rooms surprise, that every participating 2018 non-profit would receive an additional $1,000 for their involvement with the GNCU Community Partners Program proving that GNCU constantly strives for providing opportunity to "live greater!"

"The stories behind the fundraising are so inspiring," said Greater Nevada Credit Union Vice President of Business Development, John Ahdunko. "All of the participating non-profits are making a real difference in their respective communities, and we are proud to support them in our common goal to help more people Live Greater."

To learn more about getting involved in the Greater Nevada Credit Union Community Partners Program at Greater Nevada Field, visit www.renoaces.com. 2020 Aces ticket packages are on sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-7000.

