Glotov Agrees to One-Year Deal with Amerks

July 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Vasily Glotov to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

The 20-year-old Glotov returns to the Amerks after making his AHL debut last season, appearing in one game for Rochester. Glotov also made his professional debut with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Rochester's ECHL affiliate, recording one goal and an assist over a five-game stretch from Mar. 22 to Mar. 30.

Additionally, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward completed his second season in the QMJHL with the Shawinigan Cataractes, scoring a team-high 29 goals and ranking second on the team with 43 points in 64 games.

A native of Moscow, Russia, Glotov was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round (190th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

