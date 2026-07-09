Glide Mode Activated Olivia Moultrie Made It Look Easy. #nwsl #soccer #football
Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2026
- Homecoming: Royals Host Gotham FC in First Home Game Since Break - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC Returns to America First Field Looking to Bounce Back against Gotham FC - Utah Royals FC
- Mayor Mamdani, Gotham FC Announce $15 Tickets for the Queens Classic - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Portland Thorns Transfer Mimi Alidou to Montreal Roses - Portland Thorns FC
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