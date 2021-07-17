Glenallen Hill Jr. Continues Hot Streak, Rawhide Overcome 4 Errors in 8-5 Win

LAKE ELSINORE, CA - Rawhide defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-5. Visalia continues to get their most recent contributions from players that have generally struggled throughout the season. On Friday, the heroes were Glenallen Hill Jr. and Neyfy Castillo who have both stepped up their games in a big way during the month of July. Castillo has boosted his batting average from .213 to .240 thanks to a month where he has batted .387with three home runs. His 13th home run of the season came in the third last night off of Lake Elsinore starter Connor Lehman, who was given the loss.

Glenallen Hill Jr. had his second three-hit game in his last five games and has hit two home runs in the last two weeks, which doubles his season total. Both of his three-hit games on the year have resulted in wins for the Rawhide, their only two wins of July. Other notable players in the lineup were Danny Oriente and Alexander Hernandez, who each had one of the two highest seasonal batting averages in the lineup and improved that with two hits apiece.

The Rawhide used a mere three pitchers in the win who combined for only two earned runs and eight strikeouts. Junior Mieses, who pitched his fifth start on the season after having previously appeared in the bullpen for his previous seven games, picked up the victory which put his record on the year at 2-4. Hunter Haworth was given the hold and Gerald Ogando picked up his first save on the season. Defense continues to be an issue for the Rawhide. Four errors contributed to the Storm scoring three runs, but the Rawhide were able to pull out a win.

The Rawhide play the Storm next on Saturday at 6:35 PM pacific time.

