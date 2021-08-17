Glasser's Blast Keys Canaries Win vs. Houston

SIOUX FALLS - Mitch Glasser hit a two-run homer to power a series-opening win against the Houston Apollos Monday night at The Birdcage. The Birds carried a 6-0 shutout into the ninth and won the ballgame 6-3.

RHP Angel Ventura (7-6) earned the win for the Canaries on the mound. The righty went six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out five Apollos. Matt Cronin (3-8) took the loss after allowing three runs (three earned) in 6.1 innings. He struck out a season-high 11.

Glasser went deep in the second to power a three-run second. The homer was his second of the season. Cade Gotta picked up an RBI later in the frame.

Mike Hart and Shamoy Christopher provided some insurance in the eighth inning with an RBI single and RBI double respectively. Christopher scored twice in the game. Nick Gotta led all players with three hits.

The Houston Apollos will start RHP Tucker Smith (2-5) for Game 2 of the series. The starting pitcher for the Canaries is TBA. First pitch is at 7:05 PM at The Birdcage.

A live broadcast of all the home games will be available via Fox Sports 98.1 FM and American Association Baseball TV.

