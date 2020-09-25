Glads Team up with WePartner Realty

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced a strategic corporate partnership with WePartner Realty today, as the team continues to work with local businesses to benefit the community and the game of hockey.

WePartner Realty is an agent-focused boutique brokerage that focuses on the needs of agents to grow their business through mentorship, training, and access to the latest technology tools. WePartner President Hilda Abbott says "What sets us apart from other brokerages is that we invest in our agents. We focus on providing superior support to our agents, as well as provide great commission splits and lower fees."

The Atlanta-based brokerage noted a love for the Gladiators, particularly "everything they are doing to support our community with the Atlanta Gladiators Foundation."

The partnership is currently set for one year, and the Gladiators are excited to join WePartner Realty for their grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, September 25th.

"Our position in the community is built through partnerships like this," said Gladiator Team President Jerry James. "We recognize the mutual benefits that these strategic alliances present to us and companies like WePartner. More importantly, they strengthen our ability to give back to the community that supports us."

You can find WePartner Realty at wepartnerrealty.com, or visit them on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at @wepartnerrealty.

