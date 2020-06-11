Glads Nominated for ECHL Team Awards

DULUTH, GA - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the League will present the 2019-20 Team Awards live on the ECHL Facebook page on Wednesday, June 24 at 4 p.m. ET.

The Atlanta Gladiators received nominations in four different categories:

Community Service Team of the Year

Marketing Team of the Year

Team Award of Excellence - "Rising Star Award"

Ticket Department of the Year (Growth YOY)

"This recognition confirms that we have made significant progress towards our goals in the last year" said Team President Jerry James, who enters his second year of leading the club. "We are always striving to be among the best sports and entertainment options in metro Atlanta, and these nominations affirm that the entire team is working diligently in achieving that status."

The annual ECHL Team Awards honor teams and individuals in several categories for their accomplishments during the 2019-20 Season. Fans are invited to tune in to see the winners in several team business categories.

