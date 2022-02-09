Glads Kick off Road Trip in Cincinnati

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-16-2-1) face the Cincinnati Cyclones (23-17-2-0) tonight in the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two clubs. Atlanta is 8-2-0-0 in its last 10 games, compared to Cincinnati at 3-6-1-0 in its last 10. Tonight is the first of five straight road tests for the Gladiators.

Scouting the Cyclones

The Cyclones rank fourth in a crowded Central Division and are just 3-6-1-0 in their last ten games. Louie Caporusso leads Cincinnati's offense with 37 points (15G-22A). Since the Gladiators last played the Cyclones, Cincinnati has added forward Zach Andrusiak in a trade from Idaho. Andrusiak has racked up 10 points (2G-8A) in six games with the Clones. Cincinnati has also traded for Jackson Leef, Josh Burnsides, and Angus Redmond from Greenville.

Last Time Out

Atlanta beat the Norfolk Admirals 4-1 at home last Sunday. Kamerin Nault scored two goals in the first period on a pair of Sanghoon Shin assists. Chris Nell picked up his seventh win of the season with 32 saves on 33 shots.

Last Meeting

The Gladiators fell to the Cyclones 4-1 at Heritage Bank Center on Jan. 12 in the most recent engagement between the two teams. Atlanta's only goal came from rookie Mitchell Hoelscher in his first ECHL game. Four different Cyclones found the back of the net, and Lincoln Griffin and Justin Vaive both tabbed two assists.

Who's Hot...And Who's Really Hot

Several forwards for Atlanta have found the scoring touch over the past few games. Nobody is hotter than Cody Sylvester, who has found the back of the net in each of his last four games. Kamerin Nault has also picked up steam recently with four goals in his last five games, including two on Feb. 6 vs Norfolk. Rookie Gabe Guertler has notched four goals and six points (4G-2A) in his last seven contests dating back to Jan. 21 at Florida.

Constantinou Traded to Atlanta

Rookie defenseman Billy Constantinou was traded to Atlanta from Iowa on Feb. 7 as the future considerations for Luke Nogard. Constantinou led the Iowa D-core with 20 points (6G-14A). The 20-year-old previously posted 53 points (9G-44A) in 60 OHL games with Soo and Kingston in the 2019-20 season.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:35 PM ET

WHERE: Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, Ohio

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Cincinnati Cyclones

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

