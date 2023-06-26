Gladiators, Cody Sylvester Agree to Terms for the 2023-24 Season

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that the club has re-signed forward Cody Sylvester to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Sylvester, 31, recorded ECHL career highs in goals (38), assists (48), and points (86) for the Gladiators this past season. Sylvester's 86 points ranked the forward 5th in points produced among all ECHL skaters for the 2022-23 season.

"Bringing Cody back is a no brainer," Gladiators head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "Any time you can sign a player who was not only a top guy on your own team, but a top player in the whole league, is a great weapon to have for your group. He's proved he can score goals at an elite level in this league while playing in all situations. I loved playing with Cody as a teammate, and I'm equally excited to be able to work with him as one of our leaders now as head coach."

The Kelowna, BC native has skated in 265 ECHL games with three different teams; The Atlanta Gladiators, South Carolina Stingrays, and Wheeling Nailers. The 5-11, 190LB forward also spent five seasons in the Germany, with the Iserlohn Roosters (DEL), and Bad Nauheim EC (DEL 2) totaling 162 points (64G, 98A) across 184 games.

Prior to turning pro, Sylvester played five seasons in the WHL (Western Hockey League), with the Calgary Hitmen, accumulating 229 points (97G, 132A), in 315 games. In addition to his successful statistical output in his time with Calgary, Sylvester also served as the team's captain for the 2012-13 season.

Sylvester is the first player signed for the 2023-24 season, with more announcements expected over the next few weeks.

The Gladiators season begins on October 21st, at 7pm, at Gas South Arena, for a highly contested matchup against the division rival Savannah Ghost Pirates.

