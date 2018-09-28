Gladiators Announce Training Camp Roster

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Thursday their 2018-19 training camp roster. Training camp officially starts on Friday, September 28th with on ice sessions being held at the Duluth IceForum. A total of 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goalies will start camp with the Gladiators.

Forwards Louick Marcotte (Providence), Tyler Deresky (Providence), Branden Troock (Milwaukee), Darby Llewellyn (Milwaukee), Luke Sandler (Rockford), defensemen Zach Malatesta (Providence), Jack Stander (Milwaukee), Ben Danford (Chicago), goalies Sean Bonar and Alex Sakellaropoulos are all in American Hockey League camps vying for a roster spot at the present time.

2018-2019 Training Camp Roster

F: Derek Nesbitt

F: Nolan LaPorte

F: Alex Carrier

F: Justin MacDonald

F: Matt Harrington*

F: Austin Hervey*

F: Justin Greenberg*

F: Tyler Howe*

F: Chase Nieuwendyk*

F: Zac Sikich*

F: Hunter Stewart*

D: Kevin Montgomery

D: Vytal Cote

D: Frank Schumacher*

D: Alfred Johansson*

D: Brandon McMartin*

D: Robbie Hall*

G: Ed Minney

G: Ryan De Melo*

*Signifies player is at camp on a try-out contract.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey begins at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, October 19th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 10,867-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

