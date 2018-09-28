Gladiators Announce New Monthly Radio Show

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that they have partnered with Business RadioX for a new radio show for the 2018-19 season.

The Gladiators and Business RadioX are launching a brand new monthly radio show and podcast from the Business RadioX studio in Gwinnett. "Power Play", a 30-minute program hosted by Gladiators' President Scott Henrichsen, will discuss many of the team's "behind the scenes" happenings, feature and highlight the team's sponsors and partners, and share much of the team's exciting news and promotions throughout the upcoming season. The show will air live on the first Wednesday of each month during the season, with the debut episode scheduled for Wednesday, October 3 at 1:00pm.

"We've been a fan of the Gladiators for years, so we're excited to partner with the team for the upcoming hockey season," said Mike Sammond, the Operator and CEO of Gwinnett Business RadioX. "Our partnership helps promote Business RadioX and our mission of giving a voice to the local business community, while offering the Gladiators a new media platform to promote the team, their partners, and their sponsors."

Throughout the season, the Gladiators will promote Business RadioX with an on-ice dasherboard and souvenir game program advertisement. Business RadioX will also host VIP suite nights at selected home games to entertain many of the studio's business sponsors, partners, hosts, on-air personalities, and on-air guests.

"We're excited to join the Business RadioX family," said Gladiators President Scott Henrichsen. "This monthly show allows us to offer more value to our business partners and sponsors by promoting them on another media outlet and introducing them to a new, growing audience."

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey begins at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, October 19th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 10,867-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

