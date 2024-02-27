Glacier Range Riders New Pitching Coach

Glacier Range Riders proudly announce the appointment of Mike Koltak as the On Field Pitching Coach for the upcoming season. With experience as a player at both the D1 and Independent levels, and a passion for integrating analytics into player development, Koltak brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.

During his playing career, Koltak was a right-handed pitcher at The Ohio State University and Georgetown College completing four seasons of collegiate baseball before moving into the independent minor leagues. He played four seasons of independent ball, transitioning from player to coach in 2021 when he played, coached, and was VP of Baseball Operations for the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League. During Koltak's time with Lexington, they won the 2021 Atlantic League Championship.

Glacier Range Riders Manager Paul Fletcher says, "Mike is a young, hungry guy who we are excited to have on our staff. His knowledge of the game, and what it takes to be a player at this level, as well as his connections throughout various levels of pro baseball will be a great addition to our coaching staff, complementing both Stu and Thommy."

Koltak has helped start a pitching development facility in Lexington, Kentucky, and he currently works in the data and analytics space for BaseballCloud and Yakkertech. BaseballCloud and Yakkertech partner with over 100 NCAA colleges and multiple professional organizations to provide analytical solutions for their player development programming.

"Mike is a valuable addition to our coaching staff," states Chris Kelly, President of Glacier Range Riders. "The combination of analytics knowledge and of the sport he offers as a coach aligns with our team's commitment to excellence and building a championship quality program."

In this role for the Glacier Range Riders, Koltak will focus on honing the pitching skills of the Range Riders pitching staff and will use the array of technology at Glacier Bank Park to grow players by delving into analytic and biomechanic information.

