Glacier Beats Idaho Falls to Complete the Sweep

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (31-15) punished the Idaho Falls Chukars (16-32) Saturday night, running away with a 13-5 win for their ninth straight win and their first ever sweep of a six-game series in franchise history.

Glacier captured the lead in the first inning when an error scored one run from Kingston Liniak. After the Chukars took a lead in the third, the Range Riders evened things up at three in the bottom of the inning when Jackson Raper hit a solo homer.

Idaho Falls Chukars scored one run in the top of the eighth, but Glacier answered with one of their own. The Chukars scored when Eduardo Acosta singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. Glacier then answered when Dean Miller drew a walk, scoring one run.

The Range Riders took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Miller doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs and Liniak singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

The red-hot Riders notched three runs in the fifth inning. Glacier's big bats were led by Christian Kirtley and Ben McConnell, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Pat Miner was credited with the victory for the Glacier Range Riders. The fireballer allowed nine hits and three runs over five innings, striking out two and walking one. Noah Barros, Luke Dawson, and Justin Coleman all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering the squad towards the victory.

Dylan Gotto took the loss for Idaho Falls Chukars. The pitcher allowed ten hits and six runs over four innings, striking out five.

Glacier tallied three home runs on the day. Mason Dinesen went deep in the sixth inning. Raper put one out in the third inning. Kirtley had a homer in the fifth inning.

Glacier Range Riders racked up 19 hits on the day. Matt Clayton, Raper, Gabe Howell, Miller, Dinesen, Liniak, and Crews Taylor each racked up multiple hits for Glacier Range Riders. Howell, Raper, and Clayton each collected three hits to lead Glacier Range Riders. Every Rider had at least one knock and the total of 19 is the most from Glacier in a single game this season.

Glacier will look to push the win streak to ten games on Tuesday when they start the second half with a matchup against the Billings Mustangs. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

