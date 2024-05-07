Glacier Bank Park Hosts Sapa-Johnsurd Invitational

Glacier Bank Park announces it is hosting the Sapa-Johnsrud Invitational baseball tournament on May 10th and 11th, 2024. This event will showcase the talent of Montana high school baseball teams in only its second year as a sanctioned sport under school sponsorship. It also marks the first competitive sporting event unaffiliated with the Glacier Range Riders to be held at the Glacier Bank Park venue.

The Sapa-Johnsrud Invitational will feature 12 teams from the region, including Flathead Valley local teams, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Polson, Ronan, and more. Games will commence each day at 8:00 am, with the final game starting no later than 8:30 pm. To ensure a seamless experience, games will be limited to 2 hours each, with approximately six games scheduled per day.

Tickets for the invitational are available for purchase both at the ticket window and online. Single day prices are set at $20 for adults, $10 for children 17 and under, and $8 for students with a valid school ID. Two-day passes are $30 for adults, $18 for children, and $15 for students. Please note that outside food and beverages are not allowed on the premises except one unopened water bottle per person. Tickets can be purchased online at GoRangeRiders.com, or on site at the box office open 30 minutes before the first event.

Assistant General Manager Leo Kelly expressed the park's enthusiasm, stating, "In just two years, Glacier Bank Park is fulfilling its mission to be a hub for community events. Hosting the Sapa-Johnsrud Invitational signifies a significant milestone in what was imagined for this facility when the vision for it was first conceived. We are excited to welcome these high school teams and are dedicated to ensuring an exceptional experience for all involved."

Entrance to the park will be open via Highway 93 and McDermott Lane. Parking is free.

No bags or purses larger than 8.5"x11" will be allowed in the ballpark . Seating will be limited to the main seating bowl for all events. Basic ballpark concessions, Chick-fil-A, and Mackenzie River will be available on site. No alcohol can be purchased or consumed at the stadium during this event. Tailgating will not be permitted. The detailed schedule for the invitational can be found at GoRangeRiders.com .

Glacier Bank Park is a premier event venue known for its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to excellence. From Glacier Range Riders baseball to community gatherings, the park is dedicated to proving an unforgettable experience for attendees and organizers alike.

