Gk Save by Mackenzie Arnold
March 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2025
- Three Newcomers in Gotham FC Season-Opening Lineup - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Kansas City Current Start Season on Winning Foot with 3-1 Victory over Portland Thorns - Kansas City Current
- Kickoff Delayed to 8 p.m. for Saturday's Racing Home Opener - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Join Angel City FC in Supporting Wildfire Relief Initiatives During Sunday's Match in Los Angeles - San Diego Wave FC
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Kicks off Regular Season with Three Points on the Road - Washington Spirit
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Acquire Australian International Defender Kaitlyn Torpey
- Portland Thorns Sign Goalkeeper Morgan Messner
- From Portland, with Love: Alaska Airlines Partners with Portland Thorns FC & Portland WNBA Expansion
- Portland Thorns FC Announce Season-Ending Injuries
- Portland Thorns FC and Ring Announce Landmark Multi-Year Sponsorship Setting New Standard for Women's Soccer